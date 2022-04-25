Blinken And Austin Visit Kyiv For Talks With Zelenskyy

April 25, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have reportedly held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv reports western media.

Western media reported the visit by the two senior US officials to Ukraine, citing an adviser to Zelenskyy who spoke late on Sunday.

It's their first visit to the Ukrainian capital since the Russian invasion of the country began two months ago.

At a news conference held earlier, Zelenskyy said that he will discuss with Blinken and Austin US military assistance to Ukraine, and other issues.

Agencies

