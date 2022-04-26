Twitter Accepted Elon Musk’s Offer

Twitter has announced that it has accepted Elon Musk's offer to take over the company reports international news media.
According to media report, the social-media company said it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by the Tesla CEO in a deal valued at approximately 44 billion dollars.
Twitter will become a privately held company.
This marks a significant turn of events. Twitter initially adopted a so-called "poison pill" plan in response to Musk's buyout attempt.
