Ukraine Does Not Accept Illegitimate Referendums: – Zelensky

April 29, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not recognize referendums carried out on territories not under Kiev’s control reports international media.

He believes that there could be "very many referendums."

"Ukraine will not recognize it anyway," he said, answering journalists’ questions at a briefing after the talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Thursday.

Zelensky also stated that referendums will complicate the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

On Thursday, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region of Ukraine Kirill Stremousov announced that Ukraine attempted to organize an anti-Russian rally after dissemination of disinformation about an upcoming referendum on establishment of Kherson People’s Republic. Furthermore, Ukraine carried out a missile strike on Kherson.

