The US Looks Forwards To Many More Decades Of Friendship With Nepal: US Secretary Blinken

US Secretary Antony Blinken said the US Looks Forward To Many more decades of friendship. In his message, US Secretary Antony Blinken said the US looks forward to many more decade of friendship. In his tweet given to mark the 75th year of Nepal-US diplomatic ties, he tweeted today we mark 75 years of U.S. Nepal diplomatic relations. Nepal has seen incredible changes in the government, economic development, and international engagements. We are proud of our accomplishments as partners, and look forward to many more decades of friendship. USNepal75.

Responding to secretary Blinken in tweet Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,” Thank you, Your Excellency @SecBlinken. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Nepal-US diplomatic relations, Nepal reaffirms its commitment to further enriching the longstanding friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that celebration of the 75th year of Nepal-U.S. Diplomatic ties provides opportunities for further expanding and enriching our partnership..

He tweeted “Celebration of the 75th year of Nepal-U.S. diplomatic ties provides opportunity for further expanding and enriching our partnerships in all productive sectors. We look forward to more high-level engagements and economic partnership in the days to come,” said Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.