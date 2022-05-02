Indian PM Modi To Visit Lumbini

Indian PM Modi To Visit Lumbini

May 2, 2022, 5:26 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Lumbini this time on the occasion of Buddha Purnima reports Deshsanchar. Com.

Indian Prime Minister Modi can visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on this tour. A few months back, Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire to develop Lumbini as a Buddha circuit with all the places associated with Lord Buddha in India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi has gone to visit Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janakpur Dham during his Nepal tour.

Citing sources in New Delhi, Deshsanchar said that Indian Primer Minister Modi is visiting Lumbini as a part of a cultural tour. Deshsanchar reports that it is yet to announce officially.

Visited Nepal fourth time as a prime minister, PM Modi’s fifth visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can go on a visit to Nepal this month. This visit of PM Modi can be done on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, a festival celebrated in both countries.

Nepal’s foreign ministry officials said that they are unaware of the proposed visit reports online.

