Five Killed 19 Injured In Bus Accident

Five Killed 19 Injured In Bus Accident

May 4, 2022, 5:12 p.m.

Five persons have been killed while 19 others got injured when a micro-bus and TATA Sumo collide at Badhubesi in Roshi Rural Municipality-11 this afternoon.

Bhupendra Bahadur Khatri, Superintendent of Police at the Kavre District Police Office, informed that five people were killed in the accident when a minibus from India with registration no. UP 58 T 8181 carrying Indian tourists collided with a jeep heading to Kathmandu from Sindhuli with registration no. Na 1 Ja 4210.

All those who died in the accident are Nepali nationals. Those injured are admitted at Dhulikhel Hospital. .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ranju Darshana ties the knot with Kishore Kuikel
May 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New Cases
May 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases,18 Recoveries And 1 Death
May 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces
May 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases
May 03, 2022

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Nepal Police Registers 856 Rape Cases In The Last Seven Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Pyuthan Jeep Accident: Eight Killed And Five Injured By Agencies 2 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Journalists From Around The World Discuss Fact-Checking and A Society Changed by Journalism During World Journalists Conference 2022 By Keshab Poudel May 04, 2022
Ranju Darshana ties the knot with Kishore Kuikel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases,18 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2022
Turkish Actor Düzyatan Expressed Happiness To Visit Nepal By Agencies May 04, 2022
French President Macron, Russian President Putin Talk By Phone Over Ukraine By Agencies May 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75