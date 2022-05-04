Five Killed 19 Injured In Bus Accident

Five persons have been killed while 19 others got injured when a micro-bus and TATA Sumo collide at Badhubesi in Roshi Rural Municipality-11 this afternoon.

Bhupendra Bahadur Khatri, Superintendent of Police at the Kavre District Police Office, informed that five people were killed in the accident when a minibus from India with registration no. UP 58 T 8181 carrying Indian tourists collided with a jeep heading to Kathmandu from Sindhuli with registration no. Na 1 Ja 4210.

All those who died in the accident are Nepali nationals. Those injured are admitted at Dhulikhel Hospital. .