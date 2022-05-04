Ranju Darshana ties the knot with Kishore Kuikel

Ranju Darshana ties the knot with Kishore Kuikel

May 4, 2022, 5:28 p.m.

Leaving Bibekshil Sajha Party a few months ago, Young Politician Of Bibekshil Sajha Party Ranju Darshana ties the knot with Kishore Kuikel

Former coordinator of Bibekshil Sajha Party Milan Pandey in his facebook status congratulated Ranju Darshana and wished her greetings for her new journey. Much congratulation Ranju and Kishujy for a new journey. Wishing your marriage life happy.

Darshana secured the third-highest vote in Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s mayoral race last time.

