Turkish Actor Düzyatan Expressed Happiness To Visit Nepal

May 4, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

The world-renowned Turkish film actor Engin Altan Düzyatan has arrived in Pokhara today. Currently, on a visit to Nepal at the invitation of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, he landed in Kathmandu on Monday.

Pokhara Tourism Council and Nepal Association of Tours and Travel Agents (NATTA) officials, tourism entrepreneurs, and his fans welcomed the film artiste at Pokhara Airport.

Düzyatan is leading an eight-member team for promoting tourism and attracting Turkish visitors to Nepal, said Jainab Khatun, assistant press coordinator of the Culture and Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale.

Khatun shared that the Turkish actor will attend a programme to be organized at Miya Patan, Pokhara-13 marking the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He is scheduled to go for a sight-seeing tour of local touristic places such as Phewa Lake, Begnas Lake, and Sarangkot during his two-day visit to Pokhara.

Düzyatan is on a whirlwind tour of the country sponsored by the Nepal government which is trying to kick-start tourism again as the danger of the Covid-19 pandemic fades.

“I am very excited to be in Nepal, see the Himalayas, and meet the people in Kathmandu and Pokhara. I am glad to see that Nepal is open again for tourism, and people have started coming back,” Düzyatan said on arrival at Kathmandu airport on Monday. Source: RSS

Agencies

