India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases

India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases

May 5, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

India on Wednesday reported 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,88,118. The country also recorded 31 new covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 523,920.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

More than 2,802 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,44,6

Agencies

Nepal Has Not Witnessed The Situation Of Economic Crisis As Sri Lanka: Swarnim Wagle
May 05, 2022
Turkish Actor Düzyatan Expressed Happiness To Visit Nepal
May 04, 2022
French President Macron, Russian President Putin Talk By Phone Over Ukraine
May 04, 2022
Russian Forces Attacked Ukrainian Stronghold
May 04, 2022
IGP Duos Singh and Aryal Receive Insignia Inspector General
May 03, 2022

More on India

India Confirms 3,688 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Friday By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
India Reports 2380 New Covid-19 On Thursday By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By Agencies 2 weeks ago
India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Not Witnessed The Situation Of Economic Crisis As Sri Lanka: Swarnim Wagle By Agencies May 05, 2022
UN Says Over 3,238 Civilians Killed In Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2022
Water Scarcity: Nepal’s Self-Induced Woe! By Dipak Gyawali May 04, 2022
World Bank, Nepal Signed Agreement For $120 Million Development Credit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2022
Journalists From Around The World Discuss Fact-Checking and A Society Changed by Journalism During World Journalists Conference 2022 By Keshab Poudel May 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75