COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

May 6, 2022, 8:01 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,914.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2420 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1003 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no persons is detected positive.

Currently, there are 215 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 213patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966747 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday ported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

