COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 21 Recoveries

May 7, 2022, 5:09 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,925.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1420 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1296 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 persons are detected positive.

Currently, there are 205 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 202 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966768 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday ported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

