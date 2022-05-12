COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 18 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 18 Recoveries

May 12, 2022, 4:52 p.m.

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,982.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2463 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 353 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 173 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, one is admitted to various institutional isolation while 172 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966857 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Deuba And Indian PM Modi To Jointly Attend Prayer At The Mayadevi Temple
May 12, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases
May 12, 2022
Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
May 12, 2022
A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini
May 12, 2022
Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu
May 12, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

PM Deuba And Indian PM Modi To Jointly Attend Prayer At The Mayadevi Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Ukraine Regains Control Over Kharkiv Pushing Back Russian Forces By Agencies May 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75