All 14 Persons Killed In Jeep Accident In Waling Identified

All 14 killed in Waling jeep accident has identified. According to the police, 14 people were killed when a jeep carrying voters met with an accident at Waling in Syangja district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Pun, 63, Praveen Kunwar, 9, Jamuna Kunwar, 25, Kudip Kunwar, 50, Dem Kumari Kunwar, 50, Hari Kala Kunwar, 86, Tek Kala Kunwar, 50, Bhim Kala Kunwar, 25, Muwa Kunwar, 70, Pot Kumari Kunwar, 43, Janukar Kunwar, 43, Gyan Dali Kunwar, 42, Meena Kunwar, 50 and Ful Devi Kunwar (age not identified) of Waling Municipality - 14, Arkhalbas.

Similarly, 11 injured are undergoing treatment in Pokhara and one injured in Waling. According to the police, the condition of all those sent to Pokhara is critical. According to locals, they were going to the polling station at the Tiwari Pasal.

The jeep (Ga 2 Cha 3026) fell 500 meters from the upper road connecting the Parbat district which was heading towards the Tiwari Pasal polling station from Sikhre of Waling Municipality - 14.

Spokesperson of the District Police Office Rabindra Khanal informed that 14 persons were killed in the incident. According to police, 12 injured have been taken to Pokhara for treatment.