UNHCR Says Over 6 Million People Left Ukraine After Russian Invasion

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) says as of Wednesday more than 6.02 million people had evacuated from Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

According to commission, over 3.27 million people had fled to Poland, while about 895,000 had gone to Romania.

The UNHCR office said roughly 583,000 people had fled to Hungary, with another 459,000 crossing into Moldova.

It added that about 785,000 people had gone to Russia.