COVID-19 Kills Over One Million In US

May 18, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows the country's death toll from the coronavirus topped one million on Tuesday.

The US confirmed its first death from the virus in February 2020.

The spread of the Omicron variant in the US has already peaked, and all states no longer require residents to wear face masks in public places.

But the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has started spreading and the numbers of infections and inpatients are on the rise. Experts say another wave of infections is possible.

President Joe Biden's administration is calling on Congress to approve a draft budget for stepping up anti-virus measures to ensure supplies of vaccines and medicines.

But the prospect of the bill's passage remains dim due to partisan differences.

Agencies

