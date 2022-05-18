Ukrainians Forces Continues Their Fighting Against Russians

Mariupol has become both a symbol of Ukrainian resistance and a sign of Russia's relentless military drive. Now a final stronghold has fallen.

Ukrainians who fought for weeks to defend a steel mill have been carried out on stretchers.

Their transport is marked with a sign of support for the invasion. It will take them to an area controlled by pro-Russian militants.

Russian soldiers had the plant surrounded. Their constant bombardments meant that by the time Ukraine's military ordered the end of the combat mission, the city laid in ruins.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, "Mariupol's defenders have fully accomplished every mission assigned by commanders. Unfortunately, our military could not free the steel plant."

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, "The pro-nationalist forces at the Azovstal plant have begun to surrender."

Russia's defense ministry says that over the past day... 265 Ukrainian fighters have laid down their weapons and surrendered. The capture of Mariupol would be Russia's biggest victory so far.