Biden Starts Asian Nation Tour

US President Joe Biden set off on Thursday on a trip to South Korea and Japan. He's making his first visit to the countries since he took office last year.

The President wants to demonstrate the US commitment the Indo-Pacific region. His aides said the visit comes at a "pivotal moment."

Biden will meet on Saturday with the new President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol. They'll address their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The President will head on to Tokyo. He'll meet on Monday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

On Tuesday, Biden and Kishida will join the prime ministers of India and Australia in a summit of a group known as the Quad. They want to develop quality infrastructure and critical technology in the region.

Biden is expected to announce the launch of an agreement called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

US officials hope to develop approaches that meet high labor and environmental standards.

Chinese leaders have questioned their motives. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the development of relations between the US and Japan should not harm the interests of third parties.

US officials have said they want to set the rules of the digital economy and ensure that supply chains are secure and resilient.