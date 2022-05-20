Biden Starts Asian Nation Tour

Biden Starts Asian Nation Tour

May 20, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

US President Joe Biden set off on Thursday on a trip to South Korea and Japan. He's making his first visit to the countries since he took office last year.

The President wants to demonstrate the US commitment the Indo-Pacific region. His aides said the visit comes at a "pivotal moment."

Biden will meet on Saturday with the new President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol. They'll address their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The President will head on to Tokyo. He'll meet on Monday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

On Tuesday, Biden and Kishida will join the prime ministers of India and Australia in a summit of a group known as the Quad. They want to develop quality infrastructure and critical technology in the region.

Biden is expected to announce the launch of an agreement called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

US officials hope to develop approaches that meet high labor and environmental standards.

Chinese leaders have questioned their motives. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the development of relations between the US and Japan should not harm the interests of third parties.

US officials have said they want to set the rules of the digital economy and ensure that supply chains are secure and resilient.

Agencies

Korean INGO UHGHF To Buil A School In Dailekh
May 20, 2022
Lightening Killed 202 People In Nepal Last Year
May 20, 2022
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours
May 19, 2022
Russian Forces Takes Full Control of Mariupol
May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Kills Over One Million In US
May 18, 2022

More on International

Russian Forces Takes Full Control of Mariupol By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Kills Over One Million In US By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Ukrainians Forces Continues Their Fighting Against Russians By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russia Agree To Evacuate Wounded Soldiers From Azovstal By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE By Agencies 5 days, 11 hours ago
Ukraine Forces Facing Tough Battles By Agencies 5 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Heritage Society And NMB Bank Ink Agreement To Protect And Promote Heritage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2022
26 Nepalese Attended Educational MASHAV Training In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2022
Omnika Dangol Of Himalaya Airlines Ascent Of Mt. Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2022
Nepal Was And Will Always Be A Country That We Will Be Proud To Continue Our Cooperation By Hanan Goder-Goldberg May 20, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75