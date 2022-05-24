Sindhupalchwok District: Untapped Potential

Close to Kathmandu Valley, Sindhupalchowk has a lot of tourist attractions including religious sites. Popular pilgrimages in the district include Gaurati Bhimeshwor Temple, Tauthali Mai Temple, Sunkoshi Kafeshwor Mahadev Temple, Kshemadevi Temple, and Larke Ghyang.

Along with the monastery and temple, the world-famous rafting rivers Sunkoshi and Bhotekoshi run through this district. The prominent trekking destinations of Bhairav Kunda and Panch Pokhari have religious and cultural significance. Sindhupalchowk also offers a Bungy jump across the Bhote Koshi River. Nepal's Tatopani (Hot Water Spring) The China border is a renowned pilgrimage destination. Apart from this, there are several attractions that remain hidden behind the flash. Hill stations such as Tamche, Ghunde, and Yangima Danda have great tourism potential. However, the district is yet to get the benefits of its economic potential.

For the short trekking close to Kathmandu, there are a lot of possibilities to explore the sites. Although annually a lot of tourists visit the district for rafting in Bhotekosi and Sunkosi, other tourism venues remain a virgin.

Bordering Dolkha in the east, Sindhupalchwok district has many well-known mountains picks across northern part of the district. There are high Himalayan herding grounds in the north and mountain passes to enter Tibet.

Sindhupalchowk District is a part of the Bagmati Province and one of Nepal's 75 districts, covering 2,542 km2 (981 sq mi). Chautara is the district's headquarters. Although easily accessible from Kathmandu, the district is underdeveloped. People's survival is totally dependent on agriculture. Because the terrain is steep, the land is not particularly fruitful, and yields are modest. As a result, people's lifestyles are difficult. Almost every VDC has electricity and access to the nearest highway via roads. Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) are working in the district to improve living conditions.

The district is traversed by rivers like as the Bhotekoshi, Indrawati, Sunkoshi, and Bramhayani.Chautara, Bahrabise, Melamchi, Jalbire, and Tatopani are the important towns. Sunkoshi Hydropower Station and Upper Bhotekoshi Hydropower Station are two well-known hydropower stations with national grid connections. Meanwhile, numerous small and big hydropower projects are being built around the country.