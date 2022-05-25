COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 9 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 9 Recoveries

May 25, 2022, 5:52 p.m.

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,091.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1889 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 828 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 128 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 128 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 9 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967011 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki
May 25, 2022
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony
May 25, 2022
inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal
May 25, 2022
NMB Bank Limited – Lead Financer of Kabeli Hydropower Company Pvt. Ltd.
May 25, 2022
Kathmandu District confirms 3 New Cases
May 25, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
NMB Bank Limited – Lead Financer of Kabeli Hydropower Company Pvt. Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party By Agencies May 25, 2022
Japanese Embassy Nepal Commemorates Three Events By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75