Putin Talks With French President And German Chancellor

Putin Talks With French President And German Chancellor

May 29, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning that more military aid for Ukraine would further destabilize the situation and aggravate the humanitarian crisis.

Putin talked by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday.

The Kremlin says Putin warned about the dangers of what it described as pumping up Ukraine with Western weapons.

Macron and Scholz urged Putin to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Putin reportedly said that Moscow is ready to help find options for unhampered exports of grain, including exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports.

Putin insisted that sanctions against Russia should be lifted to prevent a global food crisis.

Russian forces are trying to besiege Severodonetsk, which is seen as Ukraine's last stronghold in the Luhansk region.

Russia's defense ministry claimed on Saturday that its military is in full control of Lyman, a strategic railway hub in the neighboring Donetsk region. It's about 40 kilometers west of Severodonetsk.

Britain's defense ministry says Russian forces could use Lyman as a foothold to make their way toward Severodonetsk.

Agencies

Tara Air Crash In Jomsom: Search For Missing Airplane On
May 29, 2022
Melamchi Tunnel Will Be Shutdown Before Onset Of Monsoon: Minister Chaudhary
May 29, 2022
385 Independent Candidates Wins Local Elections
May 29, 2022
NEA, KU Sign Agreement To Promote Green Hydrogen Technology
May 29, 2022
Government Is Committed To Implement NHRC’s Recommendations: Home Minister Khand
May 28, 2022

More on International

Russia Military Advances To Control Another City In The Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Russia, China Veto UN Sanctions On North Korea By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
19 People Died In Texas School Shooting By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
India Joins US Led Indo-Pacific Economic Bloc By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Criticizes US-led Indo-Pacific Initiative By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Tara Air Crash In Jomsom: Search For Missing Airplane On By Agencies May 29, 2022
Melamchi Tunnel Will Be Shutdown Before Onset Of Monsoon: Minister Chaudhary By Agencies May 29, 2022
Nepal Adds 520 MW Electricity Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022
385 Independent Candidates Wins Local Elections By Agencies May 29, 2022
NEA, KU Sign Agreement To Promote Green Hydrogen Technology By Agencies May 29, 2022
Today Is Republic Day, President And Prime Minister Call To Strengthen Republic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75