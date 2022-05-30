Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases

Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases

May 30, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1553Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu district all 4 cases.

With 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,132.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office
May 30, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance
May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries
May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air
May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region
May 30, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu District confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
We Are Yet To Discuss Our Annual Report In The House Of Representatives: Chairperson Bishnu Prasad Tharu By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75