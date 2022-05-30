Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province

May 30, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province and light rain or thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight

