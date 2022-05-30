WMO Predicts 50% Chance Of Reaching '1.5-Degree Threshold'

WMO Predicts 50% Chance Of Reaching '1.5-Degree Threshold'

May 30, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

The UN World Meteorological Organization says there is a 50:50 chance of the average global temperature reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level in the next five years. The chance of this occurring was nearly zero in 2015.

The WMO has issued its annual climate update, which is an analysis of the current state of the global climate based on data from weather authorities around the world.

The report states the global average temperature last year was 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline.

The report warns the global average temperature is approaching the 1.5-degree level that scientists believe is the threshold when climate change begins to irreversibly spread.

It also predicts there is a 93-percent likelihood that at least one year between 2022 and 2026 will be the warmest ever, surpassing the record set in 2016.

World leaders agreed at the COP26 UN climate conference last year to review their emissions targets for greenhouse gases in an effort to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.

The WMO warns that as long as countries continue to emit greenhouse gases, temperature will keep rising, causing sea ice and glaciers to melt, sea levels to rise and weather to become more extreme.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province
May 30, 2022
Government Announces Singhdurbar LPG Free And Announces To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking
May 29, 2022
Government Allocates Budget To Provide Subsidy In Purchasing Electric Stoves
May 29, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases
May 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 13 Recoveries
May 29, 2022

More on International

Putin Talks With French President And German Chancellor By Agencies 1 day ago
Russia Military Advances To Control Another City In The Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago
Russia, China Veto UN Sanctions On North Korea By Agencies 3 days ago
19 People Died In Texas School Shooting By Agencies 5 days ago
North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 5 days ago
India Joins US Led Indo-Pacific Economic Bloc By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent By Agencies May 29, 2022
Government Announces Singhdurbar LPG Free And Announces To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022
Government Allocates Budget To Provide Subsidy In Purchasing Electric Stoves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022
Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found By Agencies May 29, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75