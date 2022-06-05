9 killed, 23 Injured In Rupandehi Bus Accident

9 killed, 23 Injured In Rupandehi Bus Accident

June 5, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

At least 9 people died and 23 others were injured when a bus they were travelling on met with an accident at Rohini River at the portion of Bharawa-Parasi road section on Sunday morning .

The night passenger bus (Lu 1 Kha 3841) was headed for Bhairwa from Janakpur, the district headquarters, when the incident happened at around 4 am. The bus skidded off the road and fell some 150 metres down from the bridge. The bridge is close to 3.5 meters wide.

Nine passengers died on the spot whereas 5 are under a serious conditions. There were 40 people including the driver and his assistant on the bus.

According to Traffic Police, the drivers might fell sleep while driving at early in the morning.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu
Jun 05, 2022
Nepal Has Started Export Of Additional 114 MW To India From Kali Gandaki A
Jun 04, 2022
Nepal Exports 39 MW Surplus Electricity To India
Jun 04, 2022
The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang
Jun 04, 2022
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Improve Water Supply In Nepal
Jun 04, 2022

More on Road Accidents/Crime

All 14 Persons Killed In Jeep Accident In Waling Identified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Five Killed 19 Injured In Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal Police Registers 856 Rape Cases In The Last Seven Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
A Case Registered Against Actor Pal Shah On Rape Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
Baitadi Tipper Accident: Seven Killed And Several Other Injured By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Peaceful House For Annual Rituals By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jun 05, 2022
NEPAL WED 2022: Environment, Development ,Foreign Hand And Nigjadh Airport By Keshab Poudel Jun 05, 2022
North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Jun 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2022
Nepal Has Started Export Of Additional 114 MW To India From Kali Gandaki A By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
Finding Alternative: A Legal Gift To Nepali People By Batu Uprety Jun 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75