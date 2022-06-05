9 killed, 23 Injured In Rupandehi Bus Accident

At least 9 people died and 23 others were injured when a bus they were travelling on met with an accident at Rohini River at the portion of Bharawa-Parasi road section on Sunday morning .

The night passenger bus (Lu 1 Kha 3841) was headed for Bhairwa from Janakpur, the district headquarters, when the incident happened at around 4 am. The bus skidded off the road and fell some 150 metres down from the bridge. The bridge is close to 3.5 meters wide.

Nine passengers died on the spot whereas 5 are under a serious conditions. There were 40 people including the driver and his assistant on the bus.

According to Traffic Police, the drivers might fell sleep while driving at early in the morning.