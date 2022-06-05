North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles

The Japanese Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what is possibly a ballistic missile.
The ministry made the announcement today. Ministry sources say the projectile apparently fell into the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
The ministry is gathering information on the matter.
