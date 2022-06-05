North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles

North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles

June 5, 2022, 7:38 a.m.

The Japanese Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what is possibly a ballistic missile.

The ministry made the announcement today. Ministry sources say the projectile apparently fell into the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

The ministry is gathering information on the matter.

Agencies

India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months
Jun 04, 2022
Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk
Jun 04, 2022
NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel
Jun 03, 2022
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August
Jun 03, 2022
Kalu Pande Remembered
Jun 02, 2022

More on International

Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Russian Troops Gain Control In Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Oil Embargo By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
WMO Predicts 50% Chance Of Reaching '1.5-Degree Threshold' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Putin Talks With French President And German Chancellor By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Peaceful House For Annual Rituals By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jun 05, 2022
NEPAL WED 2022: Environment, Development ,Foreign Hand And Nigjadh Airport By Keshab Poudel Jun 05, 2022
9 killed, 23 Injured In Rupandehi Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2022
Nepal Has Started Export Of Additional 114 MW To India From Kali Gandaki A By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
Finding Alternative: A Legal Gift To Nepali People By Batu Uprety Jun 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75