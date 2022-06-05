Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu

June 5, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight

