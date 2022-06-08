Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he’s still ready for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin reports Russian media.

"I am still resolute and determined whether I want it or not," he said in an interview with the Financial Times that the newspaper released on its website on Tuesday. "I’m ready for direct negotiations with President Putin if we are ready to discuss putting an end to this war seriously."

He said "there’s no time" for talking with Moscow about issues not relating to ending the conflict, including Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO.

"If we are not in NATO there are no bases of foreign countries on our territory," the Ukrainian president said. "If you want to accept us into NATO then please invite us, but we are not discussing it at the moment."