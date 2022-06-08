Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin

Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin

June 8, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he’s still ready for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin reports Russian media.

"I am still resolute and determined whether I want it or not," he said in an interview with the Financial Times that the newspaper released on its website on Tuesday. "I’m ready for direct negotiations with President Putin if we are ready to discuss putting an end to this war seriously."

He said "there’s no time" for talking with Moscow about issues not relating to ending the conflict, including Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO.

"If we are not in NATO there are no bases of foreign countries on our territory," the Ukrainian president said. "If you want to accept us into NATO then please invite us, but we are not discussing it at the moment."

Agencies

India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths
Jun 08, 2022
India Logs 4518 New Covid-19 Cases On Monday
Jun 07, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Survives Confidence Vote
Jun 07, 2022
Nepal Army Collected 34 Tonnes Of Waste From Four Mountains
Jun 06, 2022
North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles
Jun 05, 2022

More on International

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Survives Confidence Vote By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russia Will Strike If Long-Range Rocket Systems Are Supplied To Ukraine: Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Russian Troops Gain Control In Ukraine By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal’s GDP Growth Will Around 4.1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2022
India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths By Agencies Jun 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2022
Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75