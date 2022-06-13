WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade

Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade Discussed At WTO Level

June 13, 2022, 7:15 a.m.

A World Trade Organization ministerial conference began in Geneva on Sunday. On the first day of the four-day meeting, representatives discussed the challenges facing the multilateral trading system.

The WTO aims to promote international trade through the system. But this fundamental principle has been shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some countries, especially developing nations, have been unable to secure enough food and energy amid sharp price hikes resulting from supply disruptions caused by the conflict.

Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hosoda Kenichi condemned the Russian invasion as a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, and a clear violation of international law.

He also stressed the need for the international community to unite to help the multilateral trading system continue to function.

Delegates from about 60 countries and regions, including Japan, held a separate meeting to discuss support for Ukraine.

The participants issued a statement expressing their willingness to help Ukraine with its exports. They also called on other WTO members to do likewise.

The European Union organized the meeting. European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that Russia's obstruction of grain exports must be removed as soon as possible so that Ukrainian farmers can receive compensation.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka expressed gratitude for the solidarity of WTO members.

He said Russia's war against Ukraine is not only ruining the country's economy and killing thousands of people, but also threating the whole world with what he called a "hunger game."

Agencies

Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine
Jun 12, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake
Jun 11, 2022
Foreign Currency Reserve Declines by 18 Percent, BoP Remains Deficit Of Rs. 288.50 Billion
Jun 11, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms
Jun 11, 2022
Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road
Jun 09, 2022

More on International

Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Turkey, Russia Discuss Ukraine Grain Shipments By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Survives Confidence Vote By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

New School Building In Sarlahi District Under ‘Grant Assistance’ Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
Real Estate Transactions From Authorized Bodies: Property Dealers, Brokers or Companies? By Shanker Man Singh Jun 13, 2022
IME GROPUP AT 22: Big Realty Of A Small Dream By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
NEA Urges Gandaki Provincial Government To Expedite The Work Of The Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75