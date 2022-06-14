Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term

Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term

June 14, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

Russia's military is intensifying its offensive to take full control of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, while a Ukrainian official says the fighting will likely be prolonged due to the country's resistance.

Russian forces have captured most of the Luhansk region. To take full control, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine's key stronghold cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday it destroyed Ukrainian military command posts, radar equipment and other targets near Lysychansk.

The battle has become fierce over the Donets River, which runs between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said two bridges over the river were destroyed by Russian attacks. He condemned Moscow because the destruction of the bridges has prevented the evacuation of civilians and the transport of relief supplies.

He also said Lysychansk has had the highest number of deaths in the region over the past several days.

In its analysis on Monday, the British defense ministry said, "Over the coming months, river crossing operations are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."

A Ukraine defense ministry official said the Russian military has had to update its plan every 30 days since the start of the invasion and is carrying out a plan for 120 days of war.

The official also said the Russian military aims to take control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions by late June.

He said Russia will continue attacking Ukraine because it has not yet achieved its main goals.

Agencies

Nepal Highlights Constraints Of LDCs And LLDCs In Global Trading
Jun 14, 2022
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths
Jun 14, 2022
WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade
Jun 13, 2022
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine
Jun 12, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake
Jun 11, 2022

More on International

WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Turkey, Russia Discuss Ukraine Grain Shipments By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
Zelensky Says He Still Ready For Talks With Putin By Agencies 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu District Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
Digitalization Of Rural Communities Is Leading The Way To A Better Future By Jong-Jin Kim Jun 14, 2022
ELECTRIC COOKING Guidelines On The Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
Nepal Highlights Constraints Of LDCs And LLDCs In Global Trading By Agencies Jun 14, 2022
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths By Agencies Jun 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75