Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol

Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol

June 15, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

Russian troops have been battling for control of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities say more than 500 people are sheltering in a chemical plant there. Some fear the Russians will lay siege to the site as they did a steel factory in the port city of Mariupol.

Russians forces have destroyed bridges, effectively making it impossible for civilians to escape. However, defense officials in Moscow said they will open a humanitarian corridor. They also said Ukrainian fighters should stop their "senseless resistance" and surrender.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the bloodshed. He said the intense action in Severodonetsk and in surrounding areas has brought casualties, as before. He added that they are painful for all Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy again asked allies to provide his forces with modern anti-missile weapons. He says there are no good excuses for any delays.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will chair a meeting of delegates from dozens of nations. He and other members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will discuss how they can help in the fight.

Agencies

Nepal Highlights Constraints Of LDCs And LLDCs In Global Trading
Jun 14, 2022
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths
Jun 14, 2022
Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term
Jun 14, 2022
WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade
Jun 13, 2022
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine
Jun 12, 2022

More on International

Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Turkey, Russia Discuss Ukraine Grain Shipments By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

The Documents Published By Some Online Outlet Purporting To Be Military Deal Is Fake: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
India’s SJVN Hands Over DPR Of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project To Nepal Investment Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
Japan Hands Over Agriculture And Livestock Training Center In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightening With Rain Is Likely In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Concluded Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75