Russian Airstrike Hits Lysychansk In Eastern Ukraine

Russian Airstrike Hits Lysychansk In Eastern Ukraine

June 18, 2022, 11:02 a.m.

Ukrainian officials say a Russian airstrike has killed at least three people in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern region of Luhansk.

Ukraine's public broadcaster on Friday quoted Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai as saying that the attack on Lysychansk, adjacent to the fiercest battleground of Severodonetsk, also left multiple people wounded.

Haidai said in a social media post that Russians are continuing attacks on key infrastructure, and had destroyed a highway that connects Lysychansk with a nearby city.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday that many victims of Russian attacks are buried in a mass grave in Lysychansk.

It says the bodies belonged to solders as well as civilians who were killed by shelling of cities, including Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

One Ukrainian soldier is quoted as saying that the army has been burying people since April and there are now around 300 bodies in the grave.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, saying the Russians will achieve all the goals of what he calls the special military operation.

He also referred to a recommendation by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, that Ukraine become a candidate for EU membership.

Putin said he did not oppose the move because unlike the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the EU is not a military bloc.

Agencies

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Rules Out Possibility Of Nepal’s Involvement In SPP
Jun 18, 2022
Nepal Police Arrested Seven South African Women With 51 Kg Heroine
Jun 17, 2022
House Of Representatives Endorses Appropriation Bill
Jun 17, 2022
Nepal Is Not A Part Of SPP: Home Minister Khand
Jun 17, 2022
European Leaders Visit Kyiv To Show Support For Ukraine
Jun 17, 2022

More on International

European Leaders Visit Kyiv To Show Support For Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Putin, Xi Agree To Boost Economic, Military Cooperation By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Rules Out Possibility Of Nepal’s Involvement In SPP By Agencies Jun 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2022
Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission Line Charged From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Japan Hands Over Books To Tribhuvan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 17 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75