Canadian Universities And Colleges Representatives To Visit Nepal

June 24, 2022, 1:27 p.m.

Representatives from 24 prominent Canadian universities and colleges will be highlighting education opportunities in Canada during the first EduCanada Mission to Kathmandu, Nepal June 27-29, 2022.

The participating universities and colleges will highlight the courses they offer, scholarships, information on student experience, accessibility, affordability, and career paths to potential students from Nepal.

The EduCanada Mission provides an opportunity for Nepalese students, education consultants, school/college principals and other key influencers to interact with representatives of Canadian educational institutions and Government of Canada officials. The Mission also offers a platform to gain knowledge about studying and living in Canada, student visas, the Canadian business environment, and future prospects upon graduation.

Program highlights include: the EduCanada ‘Study in Canada’ Seminar on June 28, that will be open for students, parents, education consultants and school counsellors from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at The Soaltee Kathmandu. Additionally, there will be seminars during the delegation’s visits to schools and colleges in Kathmandu, education roundtables with consultants, as well as meetings with government officials and academic institutions.

Sharing his thoughts about the education Mission to Nepal,. Cameron MacKay, Ambassador for Canada to Nepal, said: “We are very pleased to present the first EduCanada Mission to Nepal. Canada’s globally recognized educational institutions encompass a culture of experiential learning, strong entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge research, development and innovation. I encourage students from Nepal to take full advantage of this visit and understand the benefits of studying in Canada and the opportunities that it can open up for them.”

Canadian educational institutions are located in some of the most entrepreneurial and business-savvy cities in the world, home to a large number of international firms across a wide variety of sectors.

