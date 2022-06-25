Ukraine Poised To Launch Counteroffensive

Ukraine Poised To Launch Counteroffensive Using Western Arms

June 25, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

Russian troops are close to seizing the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces appear poised to launch a counteroffensive using weapons provided by the West.

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday that his country has received a delivery of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the United States.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told local media that Ukrainian troops have been told to pull out of Severodonetsk. He also said Russian forces are advancing to the neighboring city of Lysychansk.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union and NATO of building a war coalition.

The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said global food and commodity prices are surging because of the macroeconomic policies of the Group of Seven nations, not his so-called special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin was speaking at an online summit of the BRICS nations. The group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Other countries from Asia, the Middle East and Africa also took part.

Friday marked four months since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Agencies

Bhutan’s Water Woes
Jun 25, 2022
India Urges Nepal To Remove Encroachment From Border In Uttarakhand
Jun 24, 2022
Aashutosh Adhikari Has Won The Best Short Film Award
Jun 24, 2022
Ukraine's Defense Minister Says HIMARS Long-range Rocket Systems Have Arrived
Jun 24, 2022
Bhutan’s Fiscal Deficit Has Increased
Jun 23, 2022

More on International

US Top Court Overturns Abortion Rights Ruling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Ukraine's Defense Minister Says HIMARS Long-range Rocket Systems Have Arrived By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Russian Troops Close To Capture Key Cities In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Asian Countries Increased Russian Oil Import By 4.5 Times This Spring By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Israel Heading To Elections, Lapid To Become Prime Minister By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago
Russian Forces Gather Strength In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Bhutan’s Water Woes By Agencies Jun 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 19 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2022
Government Reduces The Price Of Petrol And Diesel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2022
Tara Sculpture Backs To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2022
Nepal Backs Away From US State Partnership Program: Indian Scholar, China Commends Nepal's Decision Not To Move Ahead On The SPP: CGTN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75