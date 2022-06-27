Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023

The German Embassy in Nepal is pleased to inform that the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of the Federal Republic of Germany has decided to continue with the bilateral development cooperation with Nepal beyond 2023.

On June 26th the German Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz met PM Deuba to hand over a letter from Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggesting to continue Germany’s support to Nepal's development efforts in the following core areas:

Sustainable Economic Development Climate and Energy Health and Social Protection

According to a Press Release issued by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Kathmandu, The German Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz said: “I am extremely happy that the German Government has decided to continue bilateral development cooperation with Nepal. It gives us the chance to jointly tackle important challenges like climate change.”

Representatives of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ will be coming for an official government-to-government dialogue within 2022.

Nepal and Germany have had long-standing bilateral cooperation for over 60 years. German Development Cooperation has been supporting Nepal's efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Immediate support was also provided for the COVID-19 response. Since September 2021, Germany supports Nepal’s shift to a green, resilient, and inclusive development (GRID) pathway as signed on the Kathmandu Declaration on GRID, endorsed by the Government of Nepal and 17 Development Partners.

German bilateral support in Nepal is implemented primarily by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) for Technical Cooperation as well as Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) for Financial Cooperation.

Germany greatly appreciates Nepal’s engagement for a rule-based international order, as well as for peace and stability in South Asia and around the world. The Federal Republic of Germany and the Government of Nepal are bound by shared values, in particular our commitment to democracy, human rights and multilateralism.