conferred dosalla and letter of appericiation to

June 29, 2022, 8:32 p.m.

Chairperson of Shree Tin Deb Sumsher Rana Academy Himalaya Sumsher Rana felicitated former mayor and general secretary of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhabal Sumsher Rana for following the path of Deb Sumsher Rana.

He was conferred dosalla and letter of appreciation by chairperson Rana.

Rana, one of the family members of late Prime Minister Deb Sumsher, conferred with Dosalla and appreciation letter continuing following the path shown by Deb Sumsher Rana.

Vice Chairperson of Academy Paras Sumsher Rana and Deep Sumsher Rana, Superintendent of Nepal Police and secretary of Academy, among other presented on the occasion.

Other members of the family of Deb Sumsher and persons from various walks of life also attended the function.

