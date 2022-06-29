KCM Banned Street Food In Kathmandu

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has banned the sale of food in the streets from today. The KMC has stated that it has taken this step to control the spread of cholera.

As the number of cholera patients has been increasing in the Kathmandu Valley recently, the sale and distribution of food items that involve using water have been banned. The KMC has warned of action against those who disobey the order.

Chief of the Health Department of the metropolis, Balram Tripathi, shared that the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has been requested to check the level of food hygiene in hotels and restaurants.

Likewise, the Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited has been requested to look into the condition of the water pipeline and sewerage system.

Meanwhile, the urban health clinic and urban health promotion center have been kept in a state of readiness so that there is no shortage of jeevan jal and water purification tablets. For any queries related to Cholera, the KMC has brought 1180 hotline telephone into operation 24 hours a day from Monday. (RSS)