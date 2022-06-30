Ambassador Berry Inaugurated The Restoration Kyalimana Dyo Pavilion In Kirtipur

Ambassador Berry Inaugurated The Restoration Kyalimana Dyo Pavilion In Kirtipur

June 30, 2022, 8:24 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry inaugurated the restoration of the Kyalimana Dyo Pavilion in Kirtipur reports U.S. Embassy, Nepal Facebook page.

Khyalmando1.jpg

To restore and seismically strengthen the Khyalimana Dyo Pavilion, the U.S. Embassy has provided a grant to the Rabindra Puri Foundation, which will work closely with Khyali Dyo Guthi to manage the restoration work at this site.

Cultural restoration projects like this – and many others in Kathmandu and Patan Durbar square and across Nepal – are a true testament to our vibrant 75 years of U.S.-Nepal relations.

Khyalmandyo in Kirtpur.jpg

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Embassy Nepal

