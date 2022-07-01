Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China

Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China

July 1, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

Hong Kong on Friday marks 25 years since its handover to China from Britain. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend events commemorating the anniversary.

Xi arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday and met the territory's outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials.

State-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as lauding Lam for making efforts and contributions to "enabling Hong Kong to achieve a major transition from chaos to order."

The remark apparently alluded to efforts overseen by Lam's Hong Kong government, such as electoral reforms and crackdowns on massive pro-democracy protests.

Xi is scheduled to attend a ceremony on Friday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover. He also plans to take part in the inauguration ceremony for incoming Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Xi is expected to tout what he regards as achievements attained through Beijing-led efforts to tighten control of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong used to see tens of thousands of people take to the streets to call for greater democracy annually on the handover anniversary.

On the 22nd anniversary in 2019, young protesters stormed into the territory's legislative building. They demanded the complete withdrawal of a controversial bill designed to allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Agencies

Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road
Jul 01, 2022
Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA
Jul 01, 2022
India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths
Jul 01, 2022
NATO Leaders Declare Russia A 'Direct Threat'
Jul 01, 2022
Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours
Jun 30, 2022

More on International

NATO Leaders Declare Russia A 'Direct Threat' By Agencies 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Indonesian Leader Offers To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks By Agencies 1 day ago
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Mall Attack By Agencies 2 days ago
Zelenskyy Calls For More Pressure On Russia By Agencies 3 days ago
G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Severodonetsk Under Full Occupation By Russia By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
Ambassador India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Presented His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Ambassador Berry Inaugurated The Restoration Kyalimana Dyo Pavilion In Kirtipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75