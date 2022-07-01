Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China

Hong Kong on Friday marks 25 years since its handover to China from Britain. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend events commemorating the anniversary.

Xi arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday and met the territory's outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials.

State-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as lauding Lam for making efforts and contributions to "enabling Hong Kong to achieve a major transition from chaos to order."

The remark apparently alluded to efforts overseen by Lam's Hong Kong government, such as electoral reforms and crackdowns on massive pro-democracy protests.

Xi is scheduled to attend a ceremony on Friday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover. He also plans to take part in the inauguration ceremony for incoming Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Xi is expected to tout what he regards as achievements attained through Beijing-led efforts to tighten control of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong used to see tens of thousands of people take to the streets to call for greater democracy annually on the handover anniversary.

On the 22nd anniversary in 2019, young protesters stormed into the territory's legislative building. They demanded the complete withdrawal of a controversial bill designed to allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.