Putin Criticizes Ukraine And Western Alliance For Present Global Food And Energy Crisis

Putin Criticizes Ukraine And Western Alliance For Present Global Food And Energy Crisis

July 2, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine and its Western allies are responsible for escalating the violence.

He told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Friday that his enemies are engaging in "provocations."

He added that, despite the fighting, Russia has remained a reliable producer and supplier of grain and energy to India and other countries.

Missile strikes in the southern Ukrainian port region of Odesa has killed 21 people and injured 39 others.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the attack took place early Friday in the town of Serhiivka.

The service said one missile ripped through a nine-story apartment tower. It released video of the destroyed building and heavy equipment clearing away debris.

At around the same time, another missile slammed into a campsite. Ukrainian authorities say Russian aircraft fired the missiles from the direction of the Black Sea.

A local resident said he lives close by and heard the blast. He said they went to the scene and assessed the situation along with emergency workers and other people who live here. He added that they all pitched in to help the survivors... and also those who didn't make it. He said they helped carry them away.

A spokesperson for Russia's presidential office denied that they were deliberately targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are continuing their attacks in the eastern Ukrainian province of Luhansk. They have been trying to take control of the stronghold of Lysychansk.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said progress has been steady and troops are closing in on the city center. He said the Russian Armed Forces continue their successful offensive in the Lysychansk area.

He added that, during the last three days, they have taken a refinery, a mine, and a gelatin factory. He said the allied forces have approached Lysychansk itself and that the Ukrainian army has suffered heavy losses.

Agencies

PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport
Jul 02, 2022
Nepalese Rupees Traded To Lowest Against U.S Dollar
Jul 02, 2022
Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road
Jul 01, 2022
Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA
Jul 01, 2022
Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China
Jul 01, 2022

More on International

Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
NATO Leaders Declare Russia A 'Direct Threat' By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Indonesian Leader Offers To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Mall Attack By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Zelenskyy Calls For More Pressure On Russia By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport By Agencies Jul 02, 2022
CoAS Sharma Visits UN Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2022
Nepalese Rupees Traded To Lowest Against U.S Dollar By Agencies Jul 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2022
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75