EC Recommends Parliamentary And Provincial Elections For November 18

The Election Commission has recommended date of November 18 for the parliamentary and provincial elections in a single phase.

At the meeting of the EC's officials with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Prime Minister's residence Baluwatar today the date for the elections has been recommended.

According to the commissioner at the EC Dr Janaki Kumari Tuladhar, EC has recommended November 18 Friday for the elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly in a single phase.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Communication and Information, Technology Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, and Law Minister Gobinda Prasad Sharma Koirala among others were presented.