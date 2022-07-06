EC Recommends Parliamentary And Provincial Elections For November 18

EC Recommends Parliamentary And Provincial Elections For November 18

July 6, 2022, 8:59 p.m.

The Election Commission has recommended date of November 18 for the parliamentary and provincial elections in a single phase.

At the meeting of the EC's officials with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Prime Minister's residence Baluwatar today the date for the elections has been recommended.

According to the commissioner at the EC Dr Janaki Kumari Tuladhar, EC has recommended November 18 Friday for the elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly in a single phase.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Communication and Information, Technology Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, and Law Minister Gobinda Prasad Sharma Koirala among others were presented.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

All Nepal Bhikkhu Association Donates Essential Medicines To Sri Lanka
Jul 06, 2022
Japan Hands Over A Vocational Training Center Building In Darchula District
Jul 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 47 New Cases
Jul 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 90 New Cases And 20 Recoveries
Jul 06, 2022
Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler And Karnali Chief Minister Shahi Discuss On Federalism And Mental Health Issue
Jul 06, 2022

More on News

CoAS General Sharma Returned Home CompletingThe U.S. Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Oil Corporation Hikes The Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Srivastava Calls On Minister Karki By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
India Gifts 75 Ambulances And 17 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Thai Smile Airways Starts It Flight Operation To Nepal By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

All Nepal Bhikkhu Association Donates Essential Medicines To Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2022
Japan Hands Over A Vocational Training Center Building In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 47 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 90 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2022
Nepal, India Energy Trade At Present Is Positive: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Jul 06, 2022
No Politics And Good Voters For (Local) Development By Prof. Dr. Prem Sharma Jul 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75