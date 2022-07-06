Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler And Karnali Chief Minister Shahi Discuss On Federalism And Mental Health Issue

Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler And Karnali Chief Minister Shahi Discuss On Federalism And Mental Health Issue

July 6, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Karnali Province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi and Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, Elisabeth Von Capler, held a courtesy meeting.

The Swiss ambassador called on the Chief Minister on the sidelines of her visit to Karnali to inspect the Swiss government-funded projects in the Province.

“I applaud Karnali Province on their effort towards prioritizing mental health and providing much needed psychosocial counselling to conflict victims. Switzerland is proud to support CMC Nepal, our partner providing counselling expertise,” tweets ambassador.

RSS adds federalism, mental health issues among the people of Karnali and the preparation of a roadway master plan in the Province were on the agenda of discussions during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Swiss government representative was informed about the provincial government's activities for the cause of conflict survivors in the region.

FW55SZ_UYAAplGn.jpg

The Centre for Mental Health and Counseling-Nepal (CMC Nepal) has currently run its programmes at six local levels of three districts in support of the Swiss Government, according to the Ambassador who urged the provincial government to be more sensitive over the mental health issues of conflict survivors and its possible consequences among them.

According to RSS, the Chief Minister apprised the ambassador that the government was seriously working for the treatment, livelihood support and mental well-being of survivors.

Photo courtesy: Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Country
Jul 06, 2022
Supreme Court Quashed Petition Paving The Way For Resumption Of 400 kV Hetauda-Dhalekbar-Inaruwa Transmission Line Project
Jul 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases
Jul 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 73 New Cases And 20 Recoveries
Jul 05, 2022
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home CompletingThe U.S. Visit
Jul 05, 2022

More on National

NITI NOTE: Democracy And Elections Agenda By Keshab Poudel 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
CoAS Sharma Visits UN Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Ambassador India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Presented His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Nijgadha International Airport, A Closed Chapter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Is Bhutan’s Economy At Risk? By Thukten Zangpo Jul 06, 2022
Indian Oil To Supply NOC Fuel From Barauni By Agencies Jul 06, 2022
Russian Troops Take Lysychansk, Look To Donetsk By Agencies Jul 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2022
Supreme Court Quashed Petition Paving The Way For Resumption Of 400 kV Hetauda-Dhalekbar-Inaruwa Transmission Line Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75