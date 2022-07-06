Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler And Karnali Chief Minister Shahi Discuss On Federalism And Mental Health Issue

Karnali Province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi and Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, Elisabeth Von Capler, held a courtesy meeting.

The Swiss ambassador called on the Chief Minister on the sidelines of her visit to Karnali to inspect the Swiss government-funded projects in the Province.

“I applaud Karnali Province on their effort towards prioritizing mental health and providing much needed psychosocial counselling to conflict victims. Switzerland is proud to support CMC Nepal, our partner providing counselling expertise,” tweets ambassador.

RSS adds federalism, mental health issues among the people of Karnali and the preparation of a roadway master plan in the Province were on the agenda of discussions during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Swiss government representative was informed about the provincial government's activities for the cause of conflict survivors in the region.

The Centre for Mental Health and Counseling-Nepal (CMC Nepal) has currently run its programmes at six local levels of three districts in support of the Swiss Government, according to the Ambassador who urged the provincial government to be more sensitive over the mental health issues of conflict survivors and its possible consequences among them.

According to RSS, the Chief Minister apprised the ambassador that the government was seriously working for the treatment, livelihood support and mental well-being of survivors.

Photo courtesy: Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler Twitter