Two More School Buildings Competed Under India’s Support In Kapilvastu

Inauguration of School Building for Shree Secondary School, Buddhabhumi Municipality, Kapilvastu District, Nepal built under Government of India grant assistance

July 8, 2022, 3:50 p.m.

Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu inaugurated the School Building of Shree Secondary School, Buddhabhumi Municipality in Kapilvastu District, Nepal. From Nepali side, Mr. Brijesh Kumar Gupta, Member of Parliament, Kapilvastu-2, District Coordination Commitee Chief Mr. Baburam Acharya, Mayor of Buddhabhumi Municipality Mr Keshav Shreshtha were among those present during the event.

The project was undertaken with the grant assistance from Government of India at the cost of NRs.34.00 million under India-Nepal Development Programme in Education Sector as a Community Development Project. This is one of the projects being inaugurated this year as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations which commemorates 75 years of India’s independence.

Shree Secondary School is an old established school in Kapilvastu District. The new infrastructure built under this project will create suitable environment for teaching in the school.

1 (1).jpeg

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 60 HICDPs are in Lumbini Province, including 5 projects in Kapilvastu District.

India and Nepal enjoy strong, robust and longstanding development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal and guided by its priorities, to create infrastructure in various sectors including Education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases
Jul 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries
Jul 08, 2022
Indian Ambassador Srivastava Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma
Jul 08, 2022
Shine Resunga Development Bank Launches DigiShine To foster a culture of Digital Banking
Jul 08, 2022
Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Charged
Jul 08, 2022

More on National

India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Kapilvastu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 1 minute ago
All Nepal Bhikkhu Association Donates Essential Medicines To Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Japan Hands Over A Vocational Training Center Building In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
NITI NOTE: Democracy And Elections Agenda By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 10 hours ago
Swiss Ambassador Elisabeth Von Capler And Karnali Chief Minister Shahi Discuss On Federalism And Mental Health Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In Myanmar Organized A Tourism Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022
Indian Ambassador Srivastava Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022
Shine Resunga Development Bank Launches DigiShine To foster a culture of Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022
Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera By Agencies Jul 08, 2022
Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75