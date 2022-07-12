COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 144 New Cases And 41 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 144 New Cases And 41 Recoveries

July 12, 2022, 4:19 p.m.

With 144 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,590.

In 1805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 144 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 31 people in 1331antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 873 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 853 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of 20 hospitalised, 11 are in ICU and one is one in ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 41 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,765 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday. According to the MoHP. So far, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 104 New Cases
Jul 12, 2022
Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals
Jul 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Province
Jul 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 92 New Cases
Jul 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 129 New Cases And 37 Recoveries
Jul 11, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 104 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 92 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 129 New Cases And 37 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Post-Mortem Of ILR Debate In India In The Context Of Nepal- India Cooperation On Water Resources By Govinda Sharma Pokharel Jul 12, 2022
Can Nepal’s Economy Go To Sri Lanka Way? By Keshab Poudel Jul 12, 2022
Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2022
IDCPC Chief Liu Calls On Maoist Chair Prachanda By Agencies Jul 12, 2022
Nepal Receives Rs 904 Billion Remittance In 11 Months By Agencies Jul 12, 2022
Russian Forces Accused Of Targeting Civilians By Agencies Jul 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75