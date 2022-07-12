COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 144 New Cases And 41 Recoveries

With 144 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,590.

In 1805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 144 people were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update on Thursday.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 31 people in 1331antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 873 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, seven are admitted to institutional isolation while 853 patients are placed in home isolation. Out of 20 hospitalised, 11 are in ICU and one is one in ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 41 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967,765 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

No fatality related to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday. According to the MoHP. So far, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,952.