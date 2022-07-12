Russian Forces Accused Of Targeting Civilians

Russian commanders in Ukraine have claimed they're only hitting targets of military value. But those under their charge have carried out more attacks on civilians. They hit an apartment block in the Donetsk region late Saturday, killing at least 31 people.

Russian forces fired a series of rockets at the building in the city of Chasiv Yar. Crews were still digging through the rubble on Monday, hoping to find more survivors.

Residents of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, have also faced attacks. The regional governor posted on a messaging app that "only civilian structures" had come under fire.

British defense analysts said Russian forces are bombarding positions "without any major territorial advances." They said the troops have been on active duty since the invasion began in February. They said some are "mentally and physically exhausted."

Leaders in Moscow want to assimilate Ukrainians as part of what they call "Russification." President Vladimir Putin had offered a simplified path to Russian citizenship to those in eastern regions. On Monday, he signed a decree expanding the process to all Ukrainians.