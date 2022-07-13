Wheelchairs Gutted In Bhrikutimandap Store

July 13, 2022, 6:32 p.m.

After three hours long intense efforts, fire fighters, Nepali Army and Nepal Police Personal are finally able to control the fire gutted in a store stockpiled with various goods. Property worth Rs huge amount was destroyed in a fire that spread today afternoon at storage facility.

The reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained. The fire had broken out from inside godawn. Wheel chairs, among others, were destroyed in the blaze, said police.

The detailed of the loss is yet to make public.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

