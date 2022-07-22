Russians Conduct A 'Brutal' Attack On Kharkiv

Russian commanders have stalled in their advance through eastern Ukraine. However, they have pressed ahead with attacks on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv. The bombardment has been described as "chaotic" and "brutal."

Commanders have said throughout the invasion that they are not targeting civilians. However, over two days, their forces have killed six residents and wounded more than 30. They have hit bus stops, a medical facility and a market.

Kharkiv National Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said, "This is genocide. And we are talking about it every day.

It was not a military target. There was no military purpose in today's shelling."

US analysts say the Russians have moved beyond their operational pause. However, they say the renewed offensive has not translated into "meaningful forward progress."

The Russians' push through the southern Ukraine has locked millions of tons of grain in port and stoked a food crisis well beyond the country. Diplomats from the United Nations and Turkey have been trying to broker an agreement to resume exports through the Black Sea. Now, they say Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul on Friday to sign a deal.

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said, "The situation remains a little bit fluid. So I can't really say when something will be signed."

However, Haq says the fact that Guterres is traveling to Istanbul suggests they are "moving ahead" with a deal.

Source: NHK