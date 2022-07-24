Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal

Ukraine and Russia have reached to a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to ward off a global food crisis.

But the deal is already in doubt. The Ukrainian military claims the port of Odesa was hit on Saturday by a pair of Russian missiles.

The agreement was worked out with the help of the United Nations and Turkey. It was meant to free up shipments of grain from three ports, but the latest missile attack could undermine the deal.

Ukraine's foreign ministry strongly condemned the missile strikes, claiming Russia broke the promise it had made less than 24 hours earlier.

It adds that if Russia fails to honor the deal, it will bear full responsibility for the global food crisis.

A UN spokesperson said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" the reported strike.

The spokesperson said in a statement the grain is desperately needed to ease the suffering of millions of people around the globe.

US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink called the strike "outrageous."

She accused the Kremlin of continuing to weaponize food, and said Russia must be held to account.

Source: NHK