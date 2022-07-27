China, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic Ties

China, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic Ties

July 27, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have agreed to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

The two leaders held talks in Beijing on Tuesday.

China's Foreign Ministry said Xi told Joko that he is the first head of state that China has hosted since the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

Xi also said the two sides need to further deepen high-quality cooperation under the China-led Belt and Road initiative for more fruitful outcomes.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said the two sides are committed to completing a high-speed railway in Indonesia on schedule as the initiative's flagship project.

The presidents agreed that they will cooperate for the success of the Group of 20 summit to be held in Indonesia in November.

Analysts say China is trying to highlight its close ties with Indonesia, as Beijing remains at odds with the West over Russia' invasion of Ukraine and other issues.

Source: NHK

Agencies

