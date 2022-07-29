Biden, Xi Exchange Warnings On Taiwan

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video call on Thursday that lasted more than two hours. They confronted each other over Taiwan. Xi warned Biden about "playing with fire."

Biden and Xi spoke for the first time since March. White House officials said the call was part of efforts to "responsibly manage" differences and work together "where interests align."

"President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary.

Chinese foreign ministry officials said Xi told Biden that China "firmly opposes separatist moves toward Taiwan independence and interference by external forces." Xi said "resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has complicated relations by proposing a visit to Taiwan. White House officials advise members of Congress on such trips. "We give them the advice on the geopolitical assessment, on national security assessment, and it is up to them to make that decision," said Jean-Pierre.

President Biden has said military officials told him a visit would not be "a good idea." White House officials are concerned the trip would provoke Chinese officials unnecessarily.

Source: NHK