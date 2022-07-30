U.S. Assistant Secretary Lu Concluded Nepal Visit

U.S Assistant Secretary Don Lu concluded his two days whirlwind trip to Nepal. During his stay in Nepal, Assistant secretary Lu met with Prime Minister & Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss a range of issues including 75 years of U.S.-Nepal partnership and strong people-to-people ties.
“That concludes a whirlwind trip! Thanks for visiting us @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Lu! फेरी भेटौंला, सहायक विदेशमन्त्री Donald Lu! #USNepal75,” tweets US Embassy Twitter
VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75