U.S. Assistant Secretary Lu Concluded Nepal Visit

U.S. Assistant Secretary Lu Concluded Nepal Visit

July 30, 2022, 9:12 a.m.

U.S Assistant Secretary Don Lu concluded his two days whirlwind trip to Nepal. During his stay in Nepal, Assistant secretary Lu met with Prime Minister & Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss a range of issues including 75 years of U.S.-Nepal partnership and strong people-to-people ties.

Lu Meeting Foreing minsiter Khadka.jpg

LU meeting.jpg

“That concludes a whirlwind trip! Thanks for visiting us @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Lu! फेरी भेटौंला, सहायक विदेशमन्त्री Donald Lu! #USNepal75,” tweets US Embassy Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355
Jul 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province
Jul 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 280 New Cases
Jul 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death
Jul 29, 2022
KOICA Organized Consultative Workhsop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations
Jul 29, 2022

More on News

KOICA Organized Consultative Workhsop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 44 minutes ago
Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
SEE Results 2078 Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked By Agencies 1 week ago
Pro-US Or Pro-India Forces Likely Behind Nepali Civic Group's Repeated Smears Of 'Land Encroachment By China: Global Times ' By Hu Weijia 1 week ago

The Latest

Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
Top US, Russian Officials Talk By Phone By Agencies Jul 30, 2022
Pelosi Will Head To Asia But Taiwan Not Definite: US Media By Agencies Jul 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 280 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75